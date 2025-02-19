Who doesn't love fast food in America? Thanks to Joe Biden, Idahoans have felt sticker shock due to the rising cost of food. At one time, fast food was affordable; those days are gone forever. ￼

While we would like to blame Joe Biden for everything, that isn't the only reason why fast-food restaurants and jobs are disappearing.

California's governor and legislature passed a law raising the wages of fast-food workers to over twenty dollars an hour. Local owners and national franchises closed many locations, and robots eventually replaced workers in stores that remained open.

Fast food outlets have been a staple for Idaho and American teenagers entering the workforce. Thanks to modern technology, those jobs may be in jeopardy.

The entire fast-food industry could be in peril now that Robert Kennedy Junior has been confirmed to lead Health and Human Services. Mr. Kennedy greatly advocates healthy nutrition, which is rare at your favorite burger, pizza, or chicken restaurant.

However, President Trump is a HUGE fan of McDonald's, which gives the industry hope. Fast food wages are a challenge in Idaho as the minimum wage is the same as the federal level, which is $7.25 an hour. Most Idaho establishments pay closer to $15.00 an hour.

One national chain with several Idaho locations is using a robot to replace workers. Well, not a robot like R2D2, but artificial intelligence. This chain uses AI to take a customer's order at the drive thru. In other words, Sally from Kuna may not be getting your order, but a computer program.

At the time of this reporting, only one chain is using AI in Idaho. Is it McDonald's? Burger King? Slim Chickens? No, Wendy's is the chain using AI at some of its drive-thrus.

So, the next time you pull up for a biggie, you might talk to AI. Hopefully, the computer will remember to hold the onions.

