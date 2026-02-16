One thing is constant in the world of technology and artificial intelligence: change. Years ago, phones were confined to one’s home, there wasn’t a way to record a show, and distribution was limited. Many longtime Idahoans will remind folks how the Gem State was more friendly and less crowded.

Change continues to occur in one of America’s favorite pastimes and entry-level jobs: the fast food industry. California raised workers' wages, and the industry responded by closing stores and moving to AI. Even in the Treasure Valley, one can come across a computer voice taking your order instead of a person with a microphone.

Food habits have changed as many younger American reject fast food in favor of healthier and sometimes more affordable options. The loss of consumers has negatively impacted the growth of some iconic fast food franchises.

The Treasure Valley has seen several beloved restaurants close in the past five years. However, it's rare that one of the state's favorite fast food chains is in trouble. The Associated Press reports Wendy's has announced they will be closing over 350 stores due to losses in the past few years.

The chain has begun to use AI in Idaho and other locations across the country? Have you noticed the computer sounding voice when ordering at the drive thru? The Dublin, Ohio based company says they will be closing most of those stores during the first half of this year.

We haven't heard of any Idaho or Treasure Valley locations that may close, however we will let you know if that happens. Fast food jobs are a welcomed entry point for young people new to the workforce. It would be a great loss both to consumers and workers if Wendy's left Idaho.

