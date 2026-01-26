The most talked-about bill in the Idaho Legislature has returned. Last session, the Idaho Legislature passed a law stating which flags are appropriate to fly in public places throughout Idaho.

Boise, led by Boise Mayor Lauren McClean, decided not to comply with the state law.

She and her acolytes cited the lack of punishment as one of the reasons she did not follow the new state law.

Lawsuits were threatened. Patriots called for the legislature to return for a special session to impose consequences on Boise. The mayor ignored statements from elected state officials.

She responded publicly. The issue continued to provoke reaction. Here's the mayor in her own words.

Despite the controversy, there was no violence like we've seen in other cities. However, a small group of people decided to remove the flag. Here is the mayor responding on a Sunday morning.

The legislature has returned and Conservative Republican Ted Hill of Eagle attempted to strengthen the bill in response to Boise's rebellion.

Sadly, the House State Affairs voted to move the bill on. Critics say it doesn't solve the problem. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

