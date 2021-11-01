Idaho Gas Prices Fall to Eighth Most Expensive in the Country

This week, good news for Gem State drivers as gas prices fell a whopping two cents on the gallon. On the other hand, the national average cost a few pennies depending on what part of the country you live in.

Idaho gas prices are averaging around $3.70 per gallon, reports AAA Idaho. The good news is Gem State gas prices have dropped almost a nickel in the last four weeks. However, Idaho still trails the national average, which is $3.40 a gallon. Another odd trend is that the nation's average is $1.38 more than in 2020 and twenty-one cents more than last month.

Idaho is now the eighth most expensive state to purchase gasoline in, trailing California ($4.60), Hawaii ($4.30), Nevada ($3.94), Washington ($3.87), Oregon ($3.78), Utah ($3.73), and Alaska ($3.72). At one time, Idaho was in the top five most expensive states for gas.

"The price of crude oil remains exorbitant, and the current belief is that OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and their allies will maintain existing production cuts for the foreseeable future. But Iranian oil, which has not been sold in large quantities since 2018, could become available soon," says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. "An influx of crude into the market could help stabilize gas prices, at least until demand surges in the run-up to Thanksgiving."

The president and other world leaders are meeting this week to discuss climate change and the rising cost of energy. A recent poll found that most Americans believe high fuel costs are the nation's biggest problem. While seventy percent of the respondents say, the country is going in the wrong direction.

Here's a look at Idaho gas prices for AAA as of 11/1/21:

Boise - $3.82

Coeur d'Alene - $3.39

Franklin - $3.69

Idaho Falls - $3.63

Lewiston - $3.34

Pocatello - $3.74

Twin Falls - $3.82

