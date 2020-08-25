Idaho Gas Prices Holding Steady

Ah the Summer of nothing, we had a great run, but now it's coming to an end with the start of the school year.Idaho drivers will now focus on work and school, which means less demand for long drives to vacation hot spots. AAA Idaho reports that Gem State gas prices haven't fallen yet, according to a recent press release.

Tropical storms in other parts of the country have impacted the usual drop between Summer and Fall says AAA Idaho. The agency expects Labor Day to be the last hurrah for travelers seeking to enjoy time away from home. Labor Day could be an unusually busy finale to the summer travel season, with nearly 97 percent of travelers opting for a summer road trip before it’s all said and done. In the short term, both could have an effect on gas prices.

So far, gas per gallon has been stuck at around two dollars and forty cents per gallon.