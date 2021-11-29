Idaho Gas Prices Refuse to Drop

Despite the president's call to release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Oil Reserve and the cost of oil dropping ten dollars a barrel, Idaho's pain at the pump continues. AAA reports in a recent release that the average Idahoan paid $3.68 per gallon last week. A drop of a penny from a week ago.

The two most affordable cities for consumers are Lewiston ($3.29) and Coeur d'Alene ($3.35). Idaho is currently sitting as the eighth most expensive state to purchase gasoline. The news over the weekend of another variant known as the Omicron impacted fuel prices but not soon enough to be felt in the Gem State.

AAA Spokesman Mathew Conde said it's too soon to tell if the variant will drive down the pain at the pump. "There's a lot we don't know about the Omicron variant, so it's too early to tell whether the recent drop in the price of crude is temporary or if it will persist," says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. "In the meantime, fuel demand is expected to fall, which could bring some relief at the pump as we approach the Christmas holiday."

The fuel cost continues to impact the economy as Idahoans see everything rising due to inflation. Some folks blame the oil companies, the president, the supply chain shortage; whoever is to blame folks are spending more on goods that were considerably cheaper six months ago.

Lock downs or restrictions on travel would decrease the demand for fuel, thus lowering prices. Politicians have speculated that could happen because of Omicron, but Idaho politicians have not commented on the new variant yet.

A list of the statewide price of gas from AAA:

Boise - $3.79

Coeur d'Alene - $3.35

Franklin - $3.67

Idaho Falls - $3.62

Lewiston - $3.29

Pocatello - $3.70

Twin Falls - $3.82

