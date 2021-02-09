Idaho Gas Prices Rising Again

It's not looking good for Gem State drivers as gas prices continue to rise. Prices are rising across the country and that means more pain at the pump. Idaho gas prices have risen four cents from last week according to a news release from AAA Idaho.

There are a few reasons for the rise gas prices. OPEC's announcement that current price cuts will continue and more Americans getting the COVID vaccine are two of the reasons given. “Over the next few weeks, we would anticipate gas prices continuing on an upward trajectory, perhaps by as much as ten cents a gallon, as higher replacement costs make their way down to consumers,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “But for those with a glass-half-full mentality, Idaho drivers are still in the enviable position of paying less than the national average and less than they paid a year ago.”

Today, the average price for regular fuel in Idaho is $2.39, which is 17 cents more than a month ago but 15 cents less than a year ago. The national average currently sits at $2.47. That’s also 17 cents more expensive than a month ago, and three cents more than a year ago.

February 6 was the first time in 340 days that the U.S. average was more expensive year-over-year. Most experts believe the trend will continue throughout the year. While two-thirds of the states have followed suit, Idaho isn’t one of them – for now.

Here’s a list of Idaho gas prices as of 2/8/21:

Boise - $2.48

Coeur d’Alene - $2.12

Franklin - $2.34

Idaho Falls - $2.33

Lewiston - $2.38

Pocatello - $2.33

Twin Falls - $2.33