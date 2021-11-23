Idaho Gas Prices Remain Higher Than Last Year

The price of gasoline in this country has gotten so out of control; President Biden has released over fifty million barrels from the strategic oil reserves. The administration had been reluctant to allocate such a move, but with inflation continuing to climb, it appears they had no choice. The hope is that with more barrels on the market, fuel prices will begin to fall.

Unfortunately, the president's move will not help Idahoans traveling this week during one of the busiest weeks of the year. The Boise Airport reports record amounts of passengers eager to visit or return home for the long Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend. AAA Idaho says in a release that we continue to be one of the most expensive states to purchase gasoline. Idaho falls from number eight to number nine in gas prices.

The Gem States average price per gallon is still at almost thirty cents over the national average. Idaho has traditionally exceeded the national average due to our limited sources of fuel. Transportation experts expect the upcoming weekend to rival pre-pandemic levels. Most states have lifted or limited travel restrictions. Although, most travelers are required to wear masks and social distance when possible. (How does one social distance on an airplane?)

"On one hand, we project strong Thanksgiving travel numbers that will be just below pre-pandemic levels, including 290,000 Idahoans who will set out on a Turkey Day trip. In response, the price of crude oil is already up nearly a dollar today," says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde.

Due to the president's decision, Idahoans will have to wait a few weeks before any relief is felt at the pumps. Fuel prices continue to raise the costs of goods for all Americans.

Here's a look at the price of gasoline courtesy of AAA:

Boise - $3.79

Coeur d’Alene - $3.36

Franklin - $3.68

Idaho Falls - $3.62

Lewiston - $3.27

Pocatello - $3.72

Twin Falls - $3.82

