Idaho Got 2nd Place in U.S. for Most New Housing Building Permits

You don't have to go far in the Treasure Valley to notice developments and new hosing going up. Downtown has new apartment and condo buildings going up constantly and out of the downtown hub there are full neighborhoods popping up everywhere.

Boise was recently named Americas least affordable housing market. Find out more here. Yet homes and neighborhoods are still going up everywhere. There have been talks of the Treasure Valley being in a massive housing bubble that id bound to pop, find out more here. Yet again, it doesn't seem to be slowing things down much. The only thing that is potentially slowing down building projects is the current shipping issues and shortages that many around the country are facing.

A company called Stacker did the research to find the states with the most new housing permits. In other words the ones building the most. How did they do it? By tapping into the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s State of the Cities Data Systems to see where the most new housing permits were issued between August 2020 and August 2021.

Idaho nearly topped the rankings coming in at number two according to Stacker, and showing, "Total housing permits issued over the past year: 18,833 coming out to 1,024 per 100,000 people. Developers are certainly capitalizing on the housing prices in Idaho, as the number of new building permits issued there has grown 21% from August 2020 to August 2021."

Our southern neighboring state Utah took the top spot with "Total housing permits issued over the past year: 33,690 (1,029.8 per 100,000 people) and a 24% increase in residential building projects.

