As many Idahoans wonder if the governor will run for a third term, Brad Little continues to raise awareness of the benefits of Idaho's limited governmental regulations.

The governor met with the media earlier this week to tout the accomplishments of this year's legislative session. He told the state's media how his governance has allowed a massive $400 million tax break. Idahoans continue to wonder if the state will ever solve the educational riddle, but that's for another legislative session.

Instead of returning to his ranch in Emmett, the governor showed up on the steps of the White House on Wednesday. The president was touring the Arab World, creating deals, which didn't stop the governor's last-second drop-in.

Why did the governor fly to the White House without the president? Did they let him into the Oval Office? Is he running for president? The governor shared his trip to Washington, DC, to promote Idaho's business-friendly environment.

The governor explained his trip in a written statement: "Idahoans stand with President Trump as he continues to put America first! President Trump's historic trade deal with the UK will greatly benefit Idaho agriculture and our economy. I look forward to traveling to the UK in the fall for a diplomatic mission that will build on the success of President Trump's trade deal. Idaho remains committed to delivering the highest-quality agricultural products to consumers around the world," Governor Little said.

You can see the governor outside the White House below.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

