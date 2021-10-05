Idaho Haunted House Guide

YouTube

It's the season for trick or treating, haunted hayrides, and our favorite haunted houses. If you're thinking about taking a tour of haunted places throughout Idaho, then keep reading.

We've compiled a list of the state's haunted houses. Although we might have missed a few of them, here is a list to get you started on a frightful evening. Are you ready to be scared? Here's our list of Idaho Haunted Attractions.

Idaho Haunted Houses Idaho haunted houses from Boise to Idaho Falls.

If you're looking for a complete list of the websites to any of the haunted houses click here.

The 15 Most Haunted Places In The Treasure Valley The Boise area is full of ghosts! These are the 15 places that you are most likely going to have a run-in with the paranormal.

8 Popular Halloween Costume Ideas for Boise Kids The hottest kids' costumes this year will be based on movies and video games, so you'll be seeing these at your doorstep on Sunday, October 31. Now, to decide what kind of candy to pass out...