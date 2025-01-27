Idaho House Votes to End Gay Marriage

In a move that has already garnered national media attention, the Idaho House today voted to petition the United States Supreme Court to allow Idaho to return to defining marriage as that between a man and a woman. As you recall, the Supreme Court decided that marriage, same-sex, and others are allowed in a highly controversial 5-4 decision.

The House didn't pass a bill, but something called a joint memorial, House Joint Memorial 1. Conservative Republican Representative Heather Scott of Blanchard, Idaho, introduced the memorial. National publications, from the New York Times to the Advocate, have covered the move. Gay rights groups have denounced the move, saying they fear for their quality of life.

The move was debated in committee and on the House floor.

The memorial now moves on to the Senate where it is expected to pass. No word on how or when the memorial would be sent to the Supreme Court for their consideration. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

10 Hottest Female Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives Last week, we debuted the Hottest Male Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives, congratulations to all who made the list. Now, it's Ladies Night. Allow me to introduce to you the Hottest Female Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives. Hello, ladies! Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

10 Hottest Male Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives There are some beautiful people in politics. Always have been. Here in Idaho, that's no exception. Let's meet the 10 Hottest Male Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman