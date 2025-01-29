America Emotionally Reacts to Idaho’s Move Banning Gay Marriage
Idaho may be a small, remote state far off the beaten path of mainstream media attention. However, thanks to its limited government and traditional American values, the state benefits from an enormous amount of goodwill. The Gem State rarely dominates the international media attention unless it's about the state's housing market. ￼
A move by the Idaho House is causing the world's media to turn their praise and anger due to a vote. The vote wasn't involving a bill, but something called a memorial or a House Memorial.
Conservative Republican Representative Heather Scott introduced the Memorial. The Memorial petitions the United States Supreme Court to allow Idaho to define marriage as between a man and a woman.
The Supreme Court defined same-sex marriage as a Constitutional right in a narrow historic 5-4 decision. The House moved the Memorial onto the Senate passing it 46-24. Most political experts believe the Senate will vote in favor of it. It didn't take long for the world to react to Idaho's big move.
