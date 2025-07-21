The Real Reason Why So Many Are Leaving Idaho Right Now

The Real Reason Why So Many Are Leaving Idaho Right Now

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The popular stories that continue to trend are always about the popularity of the thousands who continue to move to Idaho. The truth is that the Gem State's lifestyle appeals to most retirees who live off their pensions from other states.

How many times have you met someone from California, mostly, who has moved to Idaho to enjoy their golden years? Pensions in the once-golden state are the best in the nation. It's not uncommon for someone to collect a six-figure pension by relocating to Idaho.

Hugo Luna
loading...

Some hardworking individuals secure other jobs, enabling them to live in a more affordable state while earning double what they did in their previous homes.

However, the Gem State dream has become challenging to some and unaffordable to the young. If you've ever visited Hawaii, have you noticed how the locals often work two, three, or even four jobs? Some Idahoans have adopted that lifestyle to afford a home in the Gem State.

5 Aggravating Factors Making Idaho Unaffordable

Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Others believe they can't afford a traditional home due to excessive interest rates and the overpriced housing market. The situation has become so dire for some that they've decided to leave their homes, as seen with the Californians who have moved to Idaho.

The reasons are simple, you can buy a home in states like Ohio, Indiana, and states in the South. If you're a service worker who can work anywhere, consider relocating to a place where home prices are more affordable.

Seniors are leaving Idaho for states where their Social Security and savings last longer. So where are our brothers and sisters moving to? Let's find out here!

LOOK: Where people in Idaho are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of states where people from Idaho are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

6 Reasons People Abandoned Idaho and Moved Somewhere Else in 2024

United Van Lines recently released the results of their Annual National Movers Study. When tracking inbound and outbound movement from state-to-state, they also asked what factors cause people to relocate. These were the answers from Idaho ranked top to bottom.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

 

Filed Under: galleries, Gallery, Idaho, moving from idaho, newsletter
Categories: Local News

More From Idaho’s Talk Station