The popular stories that continue to trend are always about the popularity of the thousands who continue to move to Idaho. The truth is that the Gem State's lifestyle appeals to most retirees who live off their pensions from other states.

How many times have you met someone from California, mostly, who has moved to Idaho to enjoy their golden years? Pensions in the once-golden state are the best in the nation. It's not uncommon for someone to collect a six-figure pension by relocating to Idaho.

Hugo Luna Hugo Luna loading...

Some hardworking individuals secure other jobs, enabling them to live in a more affordable state while earning double what they did in their previous homes.

However, the Gem State dream has become challenging to some and unaffordable to the young. If you've ever visited Hawaii, have you noticed how the locals often work two, three, or even four jobs? Some Idahoans have adopted that lifestyle to afford a home in the Gem State.

5 Aggravating Factors Making Idaho Unaffordable Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Others believe they can't afford a traditional home due to excessive interest rates and the overpriced housing market. The situation has become so dire for some that they've decided to leave their homes, as seen with the Californians who have moved to Idaho.

The reasons are simple, you can buy a home in states like Ohio, Indiana, and states in the South. If you're a service worker who can work anywhere, consider relocating to a place where home prices are more affordable.

Seniors are leaving Idaho for states where their Social Security and savings last longer. So where are our brothers and sisters moving to? Let's find out here!

LOOK: Where people in Idaho are moving to most Stacker compiled a list of states where people from Idaho are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker