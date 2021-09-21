Idaho Humane Society Rescues Animals [Photos]

The good works of the Idaho Humane Society continue as the rescue group, along with the Kuna Police Department, rescued 77 animals last week.

Idaho Humane Society Rescued Animals Idaho Humane Society and Kuna Police rescue 77 animals in Kuna, Idaho.

The teamwork led to a rather sizeable eclectic assortment of animals that now need homes forever. The group released the details of how the partnership made a difference in our community.

The owner relinquished the animals but has a known history of housing an excessive number of pets and became overwhelmed with the capacity for care. We believe she temporarily re-homed several cats, dogs, and other exotics earlier in the day, due to a water and sewer leak in her rental.

If you are caring for a pet that matches the circumstances of this case, please contact IHS today: (208) 343-3166, or aco@idahohumanesociety.org.

The Humane Society thanks the Kuna Police Department and their quick actions taken in this case. The rescues continued into the early hours of Friday morning. The group also. thanked local Good Samaritans with expert exotic experience, who assisted on scene, assessing and evaluating the reptiles and spiders.

One of the eight dogs rescued, a Great Dane puppy, was diagnosed with parvo after arriving at our facility. We are currently treating her, and testing and quarantining the other dogs removed from the residence.

Kuna Police Chief Mike Fratusco relayed, “I appreciate the time and effort the Idaho Humane Society put into this case in order to have a safe outcome for all the animals in distress. We appreciate the partnership we have with the officers and will continue to assist them in keeping animals safe from neglect or abuse.”

We believe that many of these animals were acquired through Craigslist or Facebook. We urge caution when re-homing pets online and to please consider asking several questions along with checking identification. The following animals were signed over:

8 dogs

19 Small animals: 2 Hedgehogs 2 Guinea Pigs 1 Hamster 6 Mice (2 dead) 8 Rats

16 snakes: 6 Boa Constrictors (Sand Boa, Amazon Tree Boa, Ground Boa, Solomon Boa, 2 Red Tail Columbian Boa) 4 Pythons: (Jungle Carpet Python, Carpet Python, 2 Ball Python) 4 Corn Snakes 1 Sun Beam Snake 1 Snake

17 lizards: 4 Monitors 4 Geckos 2 Tegu (one B/W and one Red) 2 Skinks (1 Blue Tongue, 1 Pink Tongue) 1 Legless Lizard 1 Bearded Dragon 1 Egg Eater 1 Agama 1 Tortoise

17 Other: 7 Tarantulas (1 dead) 5 Quail 2 Frogs 1 Crab 1 Scorpion 1 Quaker Parrot



All of the exotic animals have been transferred to exotic-specialty animal rescues in Idaho. The Idaho Humane Society plans to adopt out the dogs after they have been quarantined and vaccinated. If you’d like to help provide medical treatment for these vulnerable dogs, please donate today: IdahoHumaneSociety.com/donate

