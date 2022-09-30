Idaho is well known for its potatoes and Boise State's blue football field. Unfortunately, our state is now known as the home of two alleged killers accused of killing two children, a spouse, and who knows who else was a victim of their deranged worldviews.

The worldwide media will cover the trials of Lori and Chad Daybell. The two lovers are accused of killing Lori's two kids in Idaho. On a related note, authorities continue to look at the cause of death of Mr. Daybell's wife Tammy, who bore him five children. Within record time of her death, he married Lori while her two children were missing. Mr. Daybell could be charged with her murder if investigators can make the case of foul play.

It's not just the media that people are watching this case. The popular site Reddit has thousands commenting on this case. Take a look at their comments here.

Lori Vallow Reddit Community Top Post In September Here's the top discussion regarding the case of Lori Vallow & Chad Daybell.

If you deep dive into the Lori Vallow Reddit community you'll find so many people just want justice!

You'll notice the Reddit user goes by "LoriVallow" but the group is titled "Justice for JJ, Tylee, Charled, Tammy, and Joe"

The Latest News on Their Trial

The pair was scheduled to be tried together on January 9, 2023. Fox News reported that Mr. Daybell does not want to go to trial with his wife. His attorneys are making the case that it's a death penalty case for both of them, with will prejudice the jury.

Fox News broke down the specifics of the Daybells face. "The couple was indicted in late May 2021 on multiple counts each of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception, first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder related to the deaths of Tylee; J.J.; and Chad Daybell's ex-wife, officials announced at the time. Arizona officials in June 2021 also indicted Vallow in the July 2019 murder of her ex-husband, Charles Vallow."

Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce ruled that video and photos will not be taken in the courtroom. The defense and prosecution both agreed that cameras are distracting. Over 30 news outlets petitioned to keep the still and video cameras in the courtroom. The telegenic Mrs.Daybell has been the subject of several close-up photos, one of those seeing her smiling during a recent hearing.

Broadcasting this horrible trial will only distract the public from the two individuals who need to be held accountable for their actions. (Suspects are innocent till proven guilty.) Can you recall any trial that was televised where the participants didn't play to the camera?

A look at the history of the couple.

