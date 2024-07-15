Idaho Leaders React To Trump Assassination Attempt

The fallout over the attempted assassination of President Trump continues to reverberate throughout the country. Some political experts say Americans should tone down their opinions for the country's sake. Idaho politicians used social media to express themselves just like every other American. ￼

Here's a look at what our local and state officials have to say about the assassination attempt.

The Ada County Commissioners:

“No matter your political beliefs or which candidate you support, what happened today in Pennsylvania is utterly unacceptable. We are relieved that former President Donald Trump is reportedly in stable condition. The swift and effective response by the Secret Service and law enforcement was commendable.

We encourage everyone to take this moment to reflect on the state of our nation and consider how we can work together to peacefully address and mend the issues within our system. Our prayers are with President Trump’s family, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

Attorney General Raul Labrador

“Let us join today as Americans in praying for President Donald Trump and our nation. We cannot let our country be torn apart by political violence or disregard for the principles that make our Republic great. We owe it to those who have sacrificed so much for our nation, to preserve our freedoms for the next generation and generations to come. We must rededicate ourselves to civility even in the midst of passionate disagreement.“

Governor Brad Little

Congressman Russ Fulcher

Senator Jim Risch

Senator Mike Crapo

Congressman Mike Simpson

