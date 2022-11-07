Idaho Lieutenant Governor’s Poll: Who Has Your Vote?

You have to really love state government to run for lieutenant governor in Idaho. A candidate must spend a large amount of money to run statewide for a job that pays less than fifty thousand dollars annually.

Candidates spend several times that salary to run a competitive campaign. If elected, the lieutenant governor presides over the state senate; in other words, you don't do much as an elected lieutenant governor. However, if you are the lieutenant governor, you significantly increase your chance of becoming Idaho's next governor.

youtube youtube loading...

The Republican candidate for lieutenant governor is Speaker of the House Scott Bedke. Mr. Bedke has served as Idaho's speaker. Mr. Bedke has run commercials touting his conservatism and willingness to work with the current Governor, Brad Little.

YouTube YouTube loading...

The Democrat candidate is attorney Terri Pickens Manweiler. She used to be a Republican but left the party to embrace liberal programs. Mrs. Pickens Manweiler says the Republican Party became too extreme for her to stay a loyal Republican.

The Constitutional Party candidate is a man who changed his name to Pro-Life. Mr. Life has run for just about every political office in the state. He believes in a very conservative agenda and bases his political beliefs on biblical teachings.

Now that we've revealed the field, we'd like your thoughts and, more importantly, your vote. Who will you vote for on election day? Will it be Republican, Democrat, or Pro-Life?

Ammon Bundy Fight for Liberty A look at Mr. Bundy's Crusades

A quick look at Governor Little's Idaho Brad Little's four years as governor.