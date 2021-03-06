Idaho Mask Burning Rally Photos

Over 150 people rallied at the Idaho State Capitol today to rally against Governor Little's emergency powers.Darr Moon of Free Idaho told the New York times that the statewide event has been all local. Over thirty sites have organized mask burning rallies across the Gem State. You can see that interview below.

Tom Munds of the John Birch Society told us, "The informed electorate has had enough." He said there was about 200-300 folks at the rally. You can see in the twitter video below that this rally was a family event.

This is not the first time that Gem State residents have burned masks to protest the government's Covid restrictions. Several hundred Idahoans burned their masks in front of Boise City Hall last Summer. You can view the video below.

The Idaho Legislative session is about half through its expected session. Idahoans will continue to monitor their progress which will influence the next election cycle. The lieutenant governor told us that she would be attending to burn a mask as this event.

We'll update this story as it continues to develop. A banner was signed by the folks attending the mask burning. Organizers plan on delivering the banner to the governor in hopes that he will end the emergency orders in the state.

