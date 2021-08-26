Idaho Murder Featured on National Television Sunday

A murder that happened at one of the Walgreens in Meridian is the subject of a television docuseries that will air this Sunday on the Headline News Channel. If you were living in Idaho, especially the Treasure Valley, you'll remember the murder of Emmett Corrigan, a husband, father, and pillar of the community.

Corrigan's murder will be covered by the series Sex & Murder on HLN. Corrigan's wife Ashley worked with producers of the show, providing them videos that will be used during the show, reports East Idaho News. His murder was featured on the NBC's Dateline a few years ago. Ashlee and Kandi Hall confronted one another on an episode of the Doctor Phil television show. Mr. Corrigan was shot at the Walgreens parking lot in Meridian, Idaho, on Linder Road. (Some folks called it the Walgreens of death due to the murder that took place in the parking lot.)



Coincidentally Corrigan's killer, Robert Hall recently lost an appeal of second-degree murder conviction before the Idaho Supreme Court reports the Idaho Statesman.

Hall was waiting for Corrigan, who was in an extramarital relationship with Hall's wife Kandi at the time. Corrigan was married to his wife Ashlee, who had just given birth to his fifth child. She has remarried and written a book on recovery following her husband's murder.

We spoke with her several years ago and her father, who detailed what a fine man Emmett Corrigan was at the time of his murder. Hall is serving a 30-year term. He will not be eligible for parole until he has done more than half his sentence.

Hall's case before the Supreme Court was an appeal that the jury was not given proper instructions at his trial. Hall tried to kill himself by shooting himself in the head but survived the attempt to take his own life.

You can watch the series this Sunday at 8 pm MT on HLN. The show's web site describes' this week's episode:



Sunday, August 29, 2021 (season premiere) “Dirty Office Affair” (Emmett Corrigan): Successful lawyer, Mormon family man and father of five was shot down in cold blood at a Walgreens parking lot. But a closer look reveals a dirty office affair that turned into a dangerous game of Russian roulette.

