Idaho Murder Wife to Appear on Dateline this Friday

Lori Isenberg, convicted of killing her husband in Idaho, will be featured on the NBC TV show Dateline. She received thirty years for the death of her husband, Larry Isenberg.

The wife initially claimed that her husband had died in a boating accident. NBC News exclusively told East Idaho News that the killer was looked up to as a community member. Larry Isenberg was seen boating on Lake Coeur d'Alene.

His body was found later after initially being reported that he fell off the boat. An examination of the body revealed that he died of a drug overdose. NBC says we will learn new details about the case through new interviews with friends and family members who've now come forward to speak.

Larry Isenberg's son described his father's relationship to the CDA Press.

"It's what everybody modeled their relationship after. They never fought, never had cross words to one another. They always seemed like they're on the same page, working together as a team. I mean, 100% they lived to make the other one happy," he said.

The Isenberg case is not the first time that Idaho crime stories have been featured on national television. Chad and Lori Daybell are currently on trial for the murder of Lori's two children. Their case has been the subject of stories on Dateline, 48 Hours, and 20/20.

KHQ goes over Isenberg's conviction on other charges outside her murder conviction.

In 2019, Isenberg pleaded guilty to wire fraud and theft for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the North Idaho Housing Coalition, where she once worked. Four of her daughters also pleaded guilty for receiving embezzled funds. Each of them received three years of probation, along with 100 hours of community service, and repayment of the embezzled money.

