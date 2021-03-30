Idaho Must Say No To Covid Passport

Idaho prides itself on being a state of libertarian ideals. Former Idaho Governor Butch Otter proclaimed "Idaho as the reddest of the red states."

The governor had just literally won reelection when he made that statement to us. The reddest of red phrase has lasted longer than the historic third term of the Otter Administration. KIDO Talk Radio Callers share their frustrations with me when they believe the state government has failed to live up to that phrase.

The Gem State was one of the few states that didn't shut down during the pandemic. The governor resisted calls from the media to issue a mask mandate. It is up to Governor Little and the state legislature to ensure that Idahoans are not persecuted for their medical beliefs.

The Big Country News reports that big tech is pushing the implementation of a vaccine passport. The companies, along with some medical community members, want Americans to provide proof of vaccinations as a condition of employment, getting on a plane, or anything else not defined currently.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told the world that he would not support a vaccine/digital passport, reports the Tallahassee Democrat. He made his case to the public here is his statement: "It's completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society," DeSantis said.

"If you want to go to the movie theater, should you have to show that? No. If you want to go to a game, no. If you want to go to a theme park, no. … I think it's something that people have certain freedoms and individual liberties to make decisions for themselves."

The Florida governor went a step further, signing a Covid liability bill to protect local businesses from Covid litigation. We live in Idaho, not the Sunshine State. It's time our Idaho politicians followed Florida's lead. Otherwise, the reddest of the red may be moving East of the great river.