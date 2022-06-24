Idaho Named One Of The 10 Best States For Summer Road Trips

School's out for summer, and that means it's time to hit the open road. As someone who just made a cross-country road trip from Illinois to Idaho, I can tell you from first-hand experience that some states are better to travel to or through than others. Looking at you, Nebraska. Thankfully, Idaho doesn't have that problem.

WalletHub has come out with their list of the best and worst states for Summer Road Trips and Idaho made the list. The good list. It was named one of the ten best states for road trips in the summer. It shouldn't come as a surprise. We have Boise, Sun Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, Sawtooth, and so much more to check out. On top of that, you've got Yellowstone and plenty of other amazing National Parks all within a short drive.

To make the list, WalletHub judged the 50 states on 32 key metrics for road trips on areas of cost, safety, and activities. I support the metrics used. I think a great road trip should have all of those things. You want it to be friendly to your wallet, friendly with strangers or animals you may run into, and you want something fun to do along the way and don't want to be looking out the window at a sea of nothing.

Start packing your bags, gas up the car, and let's get to the list!

Check out the full Top 10 List and Bottom 10 List that WalletHub made here. It's good to be on top, baby.

