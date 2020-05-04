Idaho Open For Business Rally

Several hundred activists attended the Freedom Rally this weekend at the state capitol. The purpose of the rally was to lobby the government to reopen the state of Idaho. Last week, Governor Little announced that the state would begin 'phase one' of the reopening the state. Folks expressed their concern about the loss of liberties along with their loss of their livelihoods.

Photo Credit Rome Saranto

The event was organized by Freedom Man PAC, the Idaho Freedom Foundation, and Health Freedom Idaho. Several speaker along with a few state legislators spoke at the event. Patriots signed the Idaho is Open for Business Official State Resolution that declared the state is open for business.

Photo Credit Rome Saranto

Ammon Bundy of Emmet contrasted Governor Little's Stay at Home order with totalitarian regimes in world history reports the Idaho Press. Mr. Bundy has been living in Idaho for several years since the showdown between him and the government in Oregon. As of the writing of this publication, there was no television coverage of the rally.