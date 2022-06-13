Idaho Police Arrest Patriot Front Members [Photos]

The story of the arrests of 31 individuals who allegedly were planning to riot during the Coeur d'Alene Pride parade continues to gain national attention. According to multiple published reports, the people who've been arrested are members of a group known as the Patriot Front.

Only one person at this time appears to be from Idaho. Although, we're all concerned that this incident will tarnish Idaho's reputation for welcoming newcomers.

How was the plot foiled?

A good sanitarian saw the group of men get into the Uhaul and called the police. The police responded by pulling over the Uhaul arresting all 31 khaki wearing individuals. The Pride event went on without incident. We had reported that a group of satanists had planned to attend the event to perform unbaptisms. However, they did not show up to the event.

What's Next?

The 31 individuals will be charged and have their day in court. Some folks have suggested that their defense will be that they caused no problems and their first amendment rights were violated. The governor and other elected officials took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.

