Idaho State Police Arrest Man With 20 Pounds of Meth

The challenge of keeping illegal methamphetamine continues in Idaho. Whether in Canyon County or throughout the state, Idaho Law Enforcement continues its selfless efforts to keep meth out of the Gem State. Idaho State Troopers have arrested a California man and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine after 20 pounds of meth was found in his vehicle, according to a release from ISP.

Local law enforcement has told us that our state is a high-traffic area for meth, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and other illegal drugs. Drug runners use our highways and our vast highways as easy access to transport their drugs. However, sometimes law enforcement gets lucky and the bad guys go down.

Early Friday morning, August 27, just outside Idaho Falls, an Idaho State Trooper stopped a Lincoln SUV traveling north on Interstate 15 for an equipment violation. During the stop, evidence was obtained by the trooper that indicated the possible presence of illegal drugs. In a search of the vehicle, more than 20-pounds of a white crystal-like substance was found. The substance tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine. Pipes used to smoke marijuana and methamphetamine were also found.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on the following charges.

Arrested: Pedro Reyes Carreno, 37, Los Angeles, CA

Charged: Drug Trafficking - Methamphetamine (F)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (m)

The driver, Carreno, was also cited for driving without a license, without insurance, and valid registration.

The trooper making the arrest is a member of the Idaho State Police criminal interdiction team, a group of trained and dedicated troopers to intercept dangerous drugs and prevent harm to Idaho communities.

