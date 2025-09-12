Regardless of the source of your information, the Idaho population continues to surge. Even the pandemic and job losses are unable to deter Americans from relocating to Idaho. However, this influx presents Idahoans with the daunting task of coping with an infrastructure that struggles to keep pace with the thousands who arrive daily.

Some folks move because of a new job, family, a better opportunity or they're attracted to a state's natural resources. It's very rare that anyone would choose to leave Idaho. The state, with its Conservative values, family friendliness, gun rights, and limited government, is a unique and cherished place.

However, sometimes life happens, and people have to move to another state. Hopefully, they move to Utah, which we like to call Idaho lite, rather than a state east of the Great River or to the state that will not be named.

Military families understand the challenges of moving. Spouses are responsible for moving the family every four years or after a deployment ends. If you're not a military family or brat, you don't know the lifestyle of selling a home, finding a new home, school, and everything else involved with moving.

One of the advantages of living in a big geographic state with a small population is that Idahoans know no strangers. Folks are comfortable being polite and striking up conversations with strangers. Commuters often let cars in line when traffic is merging; try doing that without stress in San Francisco or Los Angeles.

Have you ever had to move from a place that you loved? Have you called home? Do you recall what or who you missed the most? Look at our list of what Idahoans miss the most when leaving their beloved Gem State.

