The much anticipated opening arguments in the Lori Vallow murder trial began Monday at the Ada County Courthouse. Opening arguments allows both the prosecution and the defense to preview their case to the jury. The case has drawn national attention from local, state, regional, and national media.

The prosecution began their case by calling their first witness Kay Woodcock who testified that Lori Vallow didn't want JJ. Kay is the sister of Charles Woodcock, Lori's brother killed while living in Arizona. The defense cross-examined Kay. She testified that she couldn't get a hold of him and eventually hired a private investigator because she didn't know where he was and hadn't heard from him.

The prosecution described how the bodies of both children were discovered buried on Chad Daybell's property.

The prosecution wanted the jury to remember the victims in this case.

Brandon Boudreaux who was married to Lori's niece took the stand. He recalled that someone shot at him while he was living in Phoenix. He detailed the bizarre behavior of Lori Vallow while she was married to Charles Vallow.

The trial continues tomorrow, if you're new to the case, here's a review of the case.

Inside Lori Vallow's Murder Trial A look at the past and what to expect as she fights for her life.

