Idaho Reacts to Boise Mayor’s Redlight Agenda

The leadership of the city of Boise is apparently not satisfied with the disaster that road construction has brought to city residents and business owners. The mayor and city council approved a pilot program making Boise the first city in Idaho to use red light cameras. ￼

Red light cameras have become popular in liberal cities where cameras take a photo of a driver running a red light. The driver is sent a ticket and must pay it or face consequences.

The mayor told the council that she had heard that many voters have asked leadership to look into installing them. She continued by telling the council she was excited to get to the point of installation. Mayor Lauren McLean believes red light cameras will alleviate the continued and dangerous accidents caused by drivers running red lights.

Idaho is a proud Mountain West state founded on individual liberty, and the predominant political persuasion is libertarian. Boise has contacted the Ada County Highway District to determine where to put the red-light cameras and find a vendor.

Several citizens have taken to the radio and social media to express their disapproval of the installation. Many shared their stories of living in California cities where the cameras were used as money-makers.

Red light runners are an extreme danger to the health and safety of all Idaho drivers. If the Boise program is successful, we believe Meridian will be the second Idaho city to install red light cameras.

Here are several comments from folks on social media responding to the mayor's move.

