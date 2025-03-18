Idaho Reacts to Boise State Basketball Snub

The Men's Basketball team will not attend the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, although it has made the tournament several years in a row and never advanced past the first round. Some experts predicted the team would make the tournament, but it was the fourth of the first four teams out.

Boise State decided to bypass the National Invitational Tournament and participate in the newly formed Fox contest, the Crown. Additional attention should help the team gain national exposure and recruit. Fox will bring a massive audience, but will their tournament draw a crowd between the Elite Eight and the Final Four?

Several fans have reacted, criticizing the selection process. They held nothing back, taking to social media to express themselves nationwide.

At least Idaho's governor didn't threaten the NCAA with an investigation. The governor of West Virginia was so mad his team didn't make the big dance he held a news conference announcing an investigation into the Mountaineers being left out.

