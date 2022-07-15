Idaho Republican’s Convention Chaos Happening This Weekend

There appears never to be a dull moment when covering the Idaho Republican Party's convention in Twin Falls. We've previewed the battle over who will lead the party between current party Chairman Tom Luna and challenger Representative Dorothy Moon.

State Representative Tammy Nichols has just posted this video on her Facebook documenting protestors surrounding the convention. They appear to be upset over the US Supreme Court's decision sending Roe v. Wade back to the states. You can see the video below.



The Idaho Capital Sun reports that a 'pizza for patriots' event supporting GOP Chairman Tom Luna was disrupted by someone distributing fake flyers to homeless shelters in the Twin Falls area.

We'll continue to update you as this story develops.

Idaho Christians and Satanists Showdown at Statehouse Christians and Satanists Showdown at the Capitol

5 Reasons Why Marijuana Will Never Be Legal in Idaho The five factors that are unique to Idaho that will prevent our state from legalizing marijuana.