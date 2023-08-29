Idaho Republicans Look To Call A Special Session

Idaho is like many states that long to be more relevant in the national political world. The Republican Party Presidential Primary is once again drawing the eyes of the world to the Grand Old Party. The recent presidential debate on Fox News drew a record number of viewers for the showdown in Iowa.

Early primary states, Iowa and New Hampshire, have ruled the prospective presidential political world due to their massive influence in determining who will be the next commander-in-chief. This year, the Democrats, led by Joe Biden, have upended Iowa and New Hampshire by putting South Carolina and Georgia first.

The Gem State's role in the presidential process has been lost in the avalanche of states that follow Super Tuesday, which consists of several states all on one day. After those contents, the race to the White House is usually decided.

The state GOP announced that a caucus would be held if the primary is not moved back to a date in March. Several Republican legislators want the governor to call a special session to address the issue.

