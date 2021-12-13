Why this Idaho City is one of the best places to retire in America

Idaho is one of the most attractive places to live in the country. The Gem State was recently recognized as the fastest-growing state in the country. However, have you ever wondered if Idaho is an excellent state for retirees? We recently covered that issue, and if you missed it, you could click on the link here.

There are several cities in Idaho, but is there one city that is the best for retirees? East Idaho News reports that Idaho Falls is one of the best places to live and retire, says AARP. The article looks at some of the attractions of living in Idaho Falls.

Like our Treasure Valley, Idaho Falls features trails, rivers, along with the iconic falls that the city was named after. The housing costs are below the national average, an entirely different world than ours in the Treasure Valley. The population is around sixty-four thousand folks which is a little more than half the size of Meridian or Nampa.

Credit: Getty Images

The cities that made the AARP list include the following:

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Jackson, Tennessee

Anderson, South Carolina

Fort Worth, Texas

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lansing, Michigan

Provo, Utah

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Idaho Falls, like Idaho, continues to attract folks from Idaho across the country. Folks in the Treasure Valley often cite the unregulated growth as a reason to move to Idaho Falls. The Idaho Nuclear Laboratory is one of the major employers in the state. Other folks have found the Idaho Falls real estate more affordable than the nearby resort town of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

