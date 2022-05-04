Idaho Seeking Death Penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell

By now you should be at the very least familiar with the disturbing allegations against Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell. Lori, who seemed like your average suburban mom is linked to a series of deaths surrounding her family. She is facing charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of two of her children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, who were found buried on Chad Daybell’s Idaho property last year. She also is charged in connection with her ex husband and Chad Daybell's ex wife.

CNN says, "The two were indicted on murder charges in May 2021. At the time, Daybell pleaded not guilty to the charges, and Vallow was declared "not competent to proceed" after a court-ordered psychological evaluation. On April 11, Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Vallow was "restored to competency and is fit to proceed," he said in his order."

This case has been going on for years now. There is a podcast, a movie in the works and more. Now the trial is officially underway and nearing the close. Idaho is a death penalty state and wants to charge Lori to the fullest.

According to Brad Dress from The Hill, "Idaho is pushing for the death penalty against Lori Vallow Daybell, who is charged in connection to four separate deaths, including two of her own children. In court filings on Monday in the 7th Judicial District Court in Bonneville County, state prosecutors said that if Vallow is convicted on charges of first-degree murder or conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, they would seek the death penalty during sentencing. Attorneys wrote that the murders that Vallow is accused of are “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity.”"

Using the death penalty in any state is a big deal just to show you some Idaho numbers, according to deathpenaltyinfo.com, "Since 1864, Idaho has carried out 29 executions. In 1901, executions were moved to Idaho’s state prison. Prior to that, executions were carried out on a county level, and were often public. Idaho’s last hanging was conducted in 1957."

