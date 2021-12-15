Why Idaho Skiers Are Celebrating A Frigid Snowy Forecast

Snow has finally fallen throughout the mountains of the Gem State. Skiers, snowboarders, and anyone involved in winter activities celebrate their way to their favorite slopes. The recent winter/snow blast has helped Idaho's world-famous ski areas finally open. The lack of snowfall had caused the ski resorts to rely on snow-making machines due to the lack of a snow base.

Bogus Basin

Thanks to their website, here's the latest news from Bogus.

"Pine Creek Express Chairlift (#6) opens today with several groomed trails! The Entire Frontside is now open as well. There was no snow last night, but the snow guns are blowing some of our own. Starting Friday, December 17th, operating hours shift, and the lifts spin until 10 pm daily."

Brundage Mountain

A firsthand look thanks to their website.

"The Grooming crew appreciates all the powder skiers tracking the snow up; it is helping them get to more terrain. Today you will find a few more runs groomed. On the upper mountain: Main Street, Lower Alpine, 45th Parallel, Lakeview Ridge, Sensation, Temptation and Boydston Lane have all been groomed. Bear, Griz, Badger, Red Fox, and Easy Street are being groomed on the lower mountain this morning.

Early season conditions exist; please ski and ride with care."

Tamarack Resort

Reports from the resort say they continue to get snow with a base of 32". Most of the runs appear open; for a more detailed look at Tamarack's slopes, click here.

Weather in the Treasure Valley will be overcast with a mixture of rain, reports KTVB. We may not need to get out the snow shovel yet, but it seems like it's only a matter of time before we'll be shoveling our sidewalks.

