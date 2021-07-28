The Idaho State Police need your help! No they're not looking for you to help solve a crime or catch a bad guy. The ISP is pulling out all the stops to make the top 10 of the best looking cruisers in the country, according to a recent release.

It was just a few years ago that we saw local police agencies put together lip sync videos that showed the human side of law enforcement. Those videos were replaced by law makers demanding that the police be defunded. We've seen crime rise in big cities due to cutbacks in law enforcement. Thankfully we haven't had those rise in crime rates in Idaho. Here is the ISP release on how you can help ISP get into the top 10.

The blue turf of Boise State University has become more than just a sports field; it's a symbol of Idaho's blue-collar work ethic, a commitment to excellence, of humility yet pride in getting the job done and done well. We share those values at ISP. And this year, the iconic, bold, and distinctive look of the famous blue turf of BSU inspired the photo submitted for the 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

The Bronco Blue Turf was chosen to showcase ISP's classic, sleek patrol vehicles and capture the spirit of "blue turf thinking." The double white stripes of ISP's Dodge Chargers and the five-point star of the Harley-Davidson Motor reflect decades of going beyond the conventional to achieve success, the drive to protect and serve the people of Idaho in more ways than anyone might expect.

The Best Looking Cruiser Contest is a nationwide competition sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST). AAST is a service association dedicated to supporting the professional and personal needs of State Troopers around the country.

We ask you to help the Idaho State Police make the Top Ten in this year's Best Looking Cruiser Contest. The entry photo is attached. Pictures from our colleagues around the nation are impressive, and we wish them luck. But please Vote for Idaho in the spirit of boldly going beyond the norm to reach new heights of service and success. Here is the link to vote for ISP.

