Idaho State Police Investigating Mask Burners

Idaho State Police announced that they are investigating the organizers of the mask burning rally at the state capitol.

The ISP in a release said, Approx. 100 people gathered on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol this morning for a permitted event. During the event, an open flame was ignited in a barrel. Those involved with the event were informed both before and during the event that open flames are not allowed on State Capitol grounds.

Photo Courtesy Tom Munds

The rally at the statehouse was part of a statewide effort that saw organizers burning masks across the Gem State. The rally has drawn the attention of the international media via the Drudgereport. The headline reading, "Boise burns masks." You can read the international coverage of this story here.

Several elected officials spoke at the event led by Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin. The rally was a family affair that had several kids throwing masks into the fire.

Although Governor Little did not declare a mask mandate, his use of emergency powers has been a tipping point among elected and non-elected Idahoans. The legislature has passed legislation to curb his powers during another crisis. The governor told us that passing a statewide mandate would be a challenge for law enforcement to enforce it.

Recently, Central District Health moved it's mask mandate to a mask advisory. We can expect this to be a topic of the national media. The big question is will this rally move the needle concerning Gem State Liberties? We'll continue to update this story as more facts become available.