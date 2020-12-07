Idaho Steelheads Suspend Play for the 2020-2021 Season

One of the many highlights of the Winter Season in the Treasure Valley is going to see the Idaho Steelheads. The team is one of the most successful in league history when it comes to winning championships and attendance records. If you're new to the Idaho then you're not aware of how tough it is to get a ticket to the ECHL Team. Sellouts are the norm during Steelhead season. Who would've thought, Idahoans love their hockey.

Unfortunately, Covid has claimed the Steelheads season the club reports in a media release. The team will not play during the 2020-2021 season. They do plan on returning for the 2021 season if health guidelines allow.

Steelheads President Eric Trapp describes what went into the tough decision. “This was a difficult decision to come to as we wanted to be able to play this season but because of the continued increase of Covid-19 in the Treasure Valley and United States, we felt our best option was to start preparing for a season in the Fall of 2021,” said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. “The future of the Idaho Steelheads is bright, especially with the new improvements to Idaho Central Arena. We will be back and fighting for another ECHL Kelly Cup very soon!”

“We will be communicating directly with our valued season ticket holders and corporate partners in the coming days, and want to thank all of our wonderful fans for their support during what has been a difficult year,” said Trapp. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Idaho Central Arena when we drop the puck next October.”

According to the release, under league rules the players will now become free agents.