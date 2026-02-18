It’s very rare that the great Conservative states of Idaho and Utah fail to agree on most issues. The two stalwarts hold to traditional American values compared to liberal Washington, California, and Oregon.

Both Utah and Idaho, and most states in the Union, are dealing with budgetary shortfalls due to President Trump cutting off the endless stream of federal aid to the states. Washington State has enacted a ‘millionaires tax’ along with other taxes, hoping to balance its budget.

A spat occurred between Idaho and Utah when the Utah Speaker of the House proposed an innovative move to cut gas taxes for Utahans. The move, however, would cause a massive spike of up to 25 cents per gallon for Idaho consumers.

Utah’s 5 refineries supply most of the gas to Idaho and Nevada. One can see the massive refinery anytime one visits Salt Lake City. Idaho Speaker of the House Republican Representative Mike Moyle spoke out critically of Utah’s plan to stick it to the Gem State.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Utah will not increase Idaho’s gas taxes. Instead, the state will look to increase production and pass a new bill that lowers the state’s gas tax and eases restrictions on new projects.

Any increase in gasoline taxes would've negatively impacted every aspect of the Idaho economy. The state continues to work it's way through the challenges of affordability in housing and rising electric rates.

The move by Utah helps ease the anxiety in Idaho. In an election year, the clear winners here are Speaker Moyle and Gem State Drivers.

12 Items to Avoid Buying at Gas Stations and Convenience Stores If you're stopping at a gas station or convenience store in Texas you should avoid buying these specific items. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

6 Mistakes Teen Drivers Make At The Gas Pump Don't let your teen drivers make these mistakes at the pump! Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas