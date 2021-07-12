Idaho Wildfires and Where is this Smoke Coming From?

Fire season is upon us, and this year is primed to be a big problem. Things are extra dry and experts including Nick Nausler from the National Interagency Fire Center Predictive Services is warning, “Over 91 percent of the west is in drought. Almost 56 percent are in the highest two categories, and you compare this to a year ago we have almost doubled the amount of area in drought."

As we head into another week with temps continuing to be in the 100s and 90s the fire risk becomes more and more serious. Idaho Gov. Brad Little just announced a fire season emergency for the state.

We just had a fire at Lucky Peak that was luckily extinguished quickly. The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire tells us that the fire burned over 150 acres. Currently there are thousands of acres burning in Idaho. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, more than 300 human-caused wildfires have burned thousands of in the Gem State already this year alone.

The closest fire to Boise is the Dixie fire and is dangerously close to homes with hardly any containment at this point. The Dixie Fire is 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City. As of yesterday, the fire is estimated to be burning 13,873 acres. Just seven miles west of the Dixie fire is the Jumbo Fire that so far has burned up over 1,300 acres.

According to Wildfire Today, "The Shovel Creek Fire east of the Snake River merged with the Captain John Creek Fire just to the north, 13 miles south of Lewiston, Idaho. It is being managed with the Hoover Ridge Fire 5 miles to the east in what is now the Snake River Complex of fires. Together, they have burned 31,900 acres."

Most of the smoke that is currently settling over the Treasure Valley is from the Northern California fire. Most likely we will continue to have smoky skies for awhile as crews try to tame it. Even after that fire is taken out if this year is anything like last year we will end up with smoke from another fire shortly after.

Currently the air quality in Boise is considered Moderate. I know we are all tired of masks but maybe bust out an old one if you are having trouble breathing outside. Here is more information about the air quality.

It goes without saying at this point but obviously the fire danger in the region is very high. More on that here.

