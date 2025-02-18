Idahoans Emotionally React to the End of The Boy Scouts

There are American institutions, and then there are American institutions. Over the years, we've seen iconic brands like Chrysler, Pontiac, and others fade away into obscurity. The Boy Scouts of America is an organization that represents the best of American male values.

The scouts celebrate their 115th year of instilling skills, values, and leadership in America's young boys. How often have you encountered a Scout, Eagle Scout or Scout Master telling tales about their days spent camping out, hanging around campfires, and learning how to tie specific knots?

The Boy Scouts are no longer officially changing their name to Scouting America. For over one hundred years, American kids could choose to be Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts. Today, girls can now become Boy Scouts or Scouting Americans.

If you're unfamiliar with the Boy Scout Motto, Be Prepared. Idahoans aren't happy with the name change and allowing girls to join the Boy Scouts.

Or the Scout oath:

"On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight."

The Scouts have introduced the Rainbow touting diversity reports in the Daily Wire. We hope their past allegiance to instilling faith will remain; however, they've hired a female diversity officer. We can't confirm if she's been out on the trail, through the knot training, or earned a merit badge.

From the Daily Wire:

"Lisa Schuchart serves as Scouting America's Chief Diversity Officer. The organization has a rainbow-colored statement that reads, "Being yourself is never the wrong thing to do."

Many Idahoans shared their disappointment with us on social media. You can read their reaction below.

