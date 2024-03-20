Idaho’s 5 Most Popular Used Vehicles Are Trucks: Do You Own One?

In Idaho, there are more trucks than cars. While we can't cite you the exact statistics, that's just an unspoken truth and an unwritten law of the roads here in Idaho. So, does it surprise anyone that Idaho's top 5 most popular used vehicles are all trucks?

Keep scrolling for a list of the most popular used vehicles in Idaho, and to see if your vehicle is on the list.

Recent insights from Stacker shed light on the shifting dynamics of the used car market, showing a notable decline in prices following the supply chain disruptions that plagued the industry in 2021 and 2022. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, used car and truck prices witnessed a national average drop of 13.6% from February 2022 to February 2023.

There are recent insights from Stacker that break down the most popular used cars in Idaho, highlighting the shifting dynamics of the used car market since 2020. They said...

"After supply chain issues pushed used car prices up drastically in 2021 and 2022, they have finally begun to dip. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index—the most common measure for inflation—the price of used cars and trucks dropped a national average of 13.6% from February 2022 to February 2023."

Photo by David French on Unsplash Photo by David French on Unsplash loading...

Turns out, trucks in general are the most popular vehicle in almost every state, actually, and it isn’t even a competition — first place for "most popular" always goes to the Ford F-150.

So, the Ford F-150 is the most popular used vehicle in Idaho and in America... what are the other popular used trucks in Idaho? Keep scrolling for a list of the most popular used vehicles in Idaho, and to see if your vehicle is on the list!

5 Most Popular Used Vehicles in Idaho Do you drive one of these? Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Top 10 Least Reliable Vehicles of 2023: Do Idahoans Drive Them? This is a list of America's least reliable vehicles of 2023, according to consumer reports. Reliability is scored from 1 to 100, with 100 being the best. Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Idaho According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau's most recent "Hot Wheels" auto theft report, these were the 10 vehicles that thieves helped themselves to the most in Idaho. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart