Idaho’s Caitlyn Jenner

It seems what happens in California eventually happens in Idaho. We see it every day with the seemingly invading hordes of former Californians that now become Idahoans. (Editor's note, if only they would respect Idaho and change their license plates and not price us out of our home markets.) California has a transgender candidate running for governor, Republican Caitlyn Jenner, and now Idaho has its transgender candidate for governor, Melissa Sue Robinson.

Melissa Sue Robinson announced she would run for Governor of Idaho in next year's Democratic Primary. Robinson tells KIDO Talk Radio that her campaign responds to the Idaho Republican Party and its dominance in Idaho. Robinson cited Idaho's transgender law as discriminatory and a threat to free speech. Idaho's law has been the model nationally, and Florida Governor Ron Desantis just made national headlines for signing their version of the Idaho Law.

photo courtesy Robinson for Governor Campaign

Robinson is no newcomer running for office. In the past, she's run for mayor of Nampa and other offices. Is there help for Robinson from any national Gay or Transgender groups? The answer is no, according to a release from the Robinson camp. One group spokesperson stated that Robinson doesn't meet their standards due to the frequency of her run for office and the state of Idaho's conservative reputation.

Who is Melissa Sue?

When Robinson was Chuck Staelens, he was the president of a construction and home improvement company from 1986-1998. Despite his success in a male-dominated career, Staelens always thought of himself as a woman.

photo courtesy of YOUTUBE Idaho Press

"When I got in my 40s, I knew that if I didn't do it, then I was never going to do it, and I didn't want to live my life never doing it," she said of the decision to have a sex change operation.

I wanted to get everything right in my life by changing into a woman that righted me.

Robinson's ex-wife, Linda Staelens, said she was devastated by her husband's decision to become a woman but said the two had remained close friends. Staelens will be the manager of Robinson's Gubernatorial campaign.

"She's my friend and someone I have known since 1981," Staelens said. "I have probably spent more time with her than with anyone else in my whole life. I would miss her if she weren't around."

Robinson's entry into the race will race an already high profile run for Idaho's highest office. Both the governor and lieutenant governor have appeared on Fox New recently with their competing visions for the Gem State. Activist Ammon Bundy was just profiled for his Idaho gubernatorial run in the Daily Beast. And we've got over eleven months to go before the primary election. Stay tuned true believers.