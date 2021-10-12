Idaho’s Cheapest City for Gas

If you're looking for Gem State gas prices to return to some form of sanity, you might have to wait a little longer. Usually, our weekly gas reports contain some form of optimism except in the summer and during the Biden Administration. Historically prices have fallen during this time of year due to the end of the summer travel season.

Idaho Gas Prices 10/12/21 from AAA Find out which city has the most expensive price at the pump and where you can find Idaho's cheapest city for gasoline.

What or who is the culprit for the high prices? Joe Biden? OPEC? According to AAA, OPEC's decision last week not to increase production is the cause for the continued high prices in Idaho. Our prices have held steady or have dropped one slightly. Other states have seen their price hikes.





"This week, 17 states saw gas prices jump nine cents or more, which flies in the face of the usual pattern for this time of year," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "We're fortunate that Idaho's prices are still dropping, if only slightly, but our luck may run out soon."

Our state is now the sixth most expensive state in the country. We've lost the fifth spot to our neighbor state Oregon. Idaho's gas prices are roughly $3.72 per gallon, while the national average is $3.27 per gallon. So far, the Biden Administration has no plans to use the Strategic Oil Reserves to lower prices. In the past, our government has used the reserve to help consumers during challenging economic times.