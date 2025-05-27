Welcome to the hot days of summer in Idaho and the rest of the Western Hemisphere. Summer in Idaho is a time of great joy for those who love the outdoors. The Gem State is renowned worldwide for its camping, hunting, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities.

Summer in Idaho is also the return of the idiotic, aggressive driving we all have come to expect on our local roads, sadly. Most people who move to Idaho do so because of the traditional American values and exceptional kindness. Kevin Miller says the state has ruined him for travel due to other states lacking the Gem State kindness gene.

Unfortunately, the kindness of most Idahoans doesn't translate to road safety. Today, I witnessed two acts of stupidity threatening the lives of those on the road.

The first was the behavior of a female driving a white Nissan Altima. The lady was behind me and never stopped looking at her phone while we were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The second issue involved an older woman outside the Amazon facility in Nampa, Idaho. As I was preparing to take a left turn at the cheese factory, an older woman continued to run the red light, causing me almost to hit her. She showed no remorse as she sped through the intersection.

Idaho is a beautiful state where we are all blessed to live. We do not want to lose anyone during the 100 deadliest days of summer or at any time throughout the year.

Please be cautious at every intersection and refrain from texting and driving. Let's get through this one safely and together.

