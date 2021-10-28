Idaho’s Gas Price Problems Continue

Gas prices continue to be at record levels both nationally and locally in the state of Idaho. Idahoans are sadly used to high gas prices, and now the nation is starting to feel Idaho's ongoing pain. However, the national average for gas is well below our standard in the Gem State. The national average is $3.39 per gallon his week, which is the highest it's been since 2014, reports AAA Idaho/Oregon in a release.

Is there a reason for such high gasoline prices?

It appears the usual suspects of rising fuel demand, higher than expected fuel prices, and supply chain shortages are the reasons for the continued pain at the pump. What is the average price that Idahoans are paying at the pump? The average price in the Gem State is $3.72 per gallon. There is some good news our state is now the 7th most expensive state for gasoline, down from last week's number 6th.

"The rising price of crude oil, now climbing toward $84 per barrel, is a bad omen, but it doesn't appear to be changing anyone's driving behavior just yet," says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. "Fuel demand jumped by nearly 400,000 barrels per day this week, which suggests that people are determined to push through the pain at the pump to continue their normal activities."

Last week reported that as least we're not California as they lead the nation in gas prices at $4.54 per gallon. Which state has the lowest price for gas? That would be the Sooner state of Oklahoma at $3.01 per gallon. Unfortunately there is no state that has an average is below the $3 mark this week.

Weekly Idaho Gas Price Report from AAA

Boise - $3.82

Twin Falls - $3.81

Pocatello - $3.76

Franklin - $3.68

Idaho Falls - $3.65

Coeur d’Alene - $3.41

Lewiston - $3.37

