Idaho has seen a shocking spike in traffic deaths over the past year. One, that has put Idaho top of the list for traffic deaths in the nation.

Idaho Locals Chime In: This horrific accident may have been weather inclined, but here is what Idaho locals have been saying about the bad driving:

According to this article by Idaho State Journal and the National Highway Safety Administration, Idaho has seen a record spike in traffic deaths last year.

Idaho's Horrifying Lead in National Traffic Deaths

Increase in Drunk Driving Accidents

There also has been a stark increase in drunk driving accidents. Here is an example of an Idaho man and father of a 3-year-old that he had dropped off only hours before being hit by a drunk driver.

And if you need even more reason to not drink and drive, here is the TRUE cost of a DUI.

Car Crashes Into Boise Restaurant

