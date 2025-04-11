Idaho’s Most Amazing Chinese Restaurant is not in Boise

Idaho is a vast state filled with majestic natural wonders. The state's diverse natural beauty is an attraction to many who move to the Gem State, creating a new life. The Gem State is home to many cultures, bringing their food favorites. ￼

The Boise area is filled with a wide selection of restaurants from Vietnam, India, China, Mexico, Italy, and other exotic countries. However, is there a way to accurately decide the best restaurant in Idaho when it comes to Chinese food?

Who doesn't love the mixture of sweet, spice, sour and texture that defines great tasting Chinese cuisine? Plus, the portion size is usually large and affordable. You always get what you pay for when you eat at a Chinese Restaurant.

Joshua Weissman Courtesy of YouTube Joshua Weissman Courtesy of YouTube loading...

It's unlikely Idahoans will travel out of their comfort zone to experience a meal. The Boise area has many great places to eat, but the state's best Chinese restaurant is in Idaho Falls.

Wall Street 24/7 says the Yummy House in Idaho Falls is the best in the state. The site says the Mongolian Beef is one of the house specials. Whether you're a fan of fried won ton or seafood chow mein, you'll leave with a world-class experience.

One review described the fresh food as so delicious they had dreams about their meal. Another reviewer praised the staff for answering and asking questions to make the dining experience one for the ages.

The portion size is another attraction for folks who love Chinese food. Idaho Falls residents love the large and plentiful portions. According to another reviewer, the food is authentic Chinese, not an Americanized version.

If you plan a trip to Idaho Falls, stop into the Yummy House and let us know how you enjoyed the experience.

