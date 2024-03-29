Idaho’s Most Delicious Bread & Pastries Among the Best in America

While many might be steering clear of carbs in pursuit of healthier lifestyles this time of year, there's one indulgence that's capturing national attention and rightfully so – the most delicious and irresistible bread and pastries coming out of Boise, Idaho. Despite the diet trends, it's hard to resist celebrating the recognition of Idaho's finest bread.

In a recent feature by Lovefood highlighting the top bakeries and bread shops across the country, the search led to uncovering some hidden gems in each state. Let's see who takes the cake for Idaho...

So, where can you find the best bread in Idaho?

Google Maps | Gaston's Bakery Google Maps | Gaston's Bakery loading...

Here’s what Lovefood has to say about Gaston’s...

“This small bakery in Boise may be mostly pastries but the bread it offers is equally impressive. It’s made with Idaho wheat that’s milled into flour, keeping the bran and germ for flavor and nutrients. The country bread (a rustic, open-textured loaf), Idaho wheat bread (made with 100% local wheat), and sourdough are all said to have a great crust and chewy texture, while the brioche makes amazing French toast.”

Gaston's has the perfect breads and pastries for your every day life, but it's also a great option for holidays like Easter coming up, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and so on. So, don't forget about this hidden gem in Boise! Keep scrolling for the top 5 highest-rated dessert shops in Boise and the biggest concerts coming to the Treasure Valley in 2024 and more!

