Idaho’s Most Popular Dog Breeds Sure Do Bark a Lot

Looking at the most popular large and small dog breeds, it's amazing that we ever have a moment of peace and quiet in the Treasure Valley. Our dogs are loud!

Stacker used data from the American Kennel Club to come up with the most popular small dog breeds in the U.S., and the most popular canine under 20-inches tall is the French Bulldog. That's a favorite breed of Lady Gaga, and those were the dogs that made the news when they were stolen at gunpoint back in February. The dogs were eventually dropped off at the police station and five people were arrested, including the woman who turned them in. The dogs are okay, and the whole convoluted story may have actually helped French Bulldogs rise in popularity. Crazy! French Bulldogs are not known for being especially loud or barking incessantly, but other popular small breeds pick up their slack.

The most popular small dog breeds, according to the AKC include French Bulldogs, Welsh Corgis, Beagles, Dachsunds, Yorkshire Terriers, Mini Schnauzers, Shih Tzu, Cocker Spaniel, Boston Terriers, and Pugs. These are the dogs we see at parks around town and then go home to ask Google where to get some of one of our own, and we add to the noise level. But dang it, we love 'em. Mini Pinschers, Lhasa Apsos, and Chihuahuas also made the top thirty.

Jen Austin - Townsquare Media

I feel guilty daily about the noise my dogs create. I'm sorry neighbors! Benny the Mini Schnauzer and Libby the Mini Pinscher sure are sweet, cuddly little beans and super smart, but they can be annoying as heck when they hear a truck start up and feel the need to race outside to defend our territory. They are barkers, and I am a bad dog mom for not being able to figure out how to make it stop. But then, they're just doing what comes naturally, right? Dogs aren't meant to be silent. Especially when they see a rabbit.

Of the large breeds, the most popular dogs in Idaho are labradors, goldens, and German shepherds, according to Reader's Digest. Goldens are not known for barking, but others sure are. Border collies are rising in popularity thanks to all of the space Idaho gives them to run around and they have loads of energy to go with the barks. Border collies are known as "a barking breed," and if you have a neighbor that owns one you know this first hand.

Vocal prowess aside, dogs always make great companions and the Idaho Humane Society has several up for adoption right now. Click HERE to pick a new family member at the Humane Society. Meridian Canine Rescue updates their adoptable dog list every two hours, and you can check in HERE for this week's adoptable dogs. Find one with some vocal prowess, and join the rest of us in the Treasure Valley doggie chorus! Dogs are awesome, and now is a great time to adopt.